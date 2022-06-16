KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three teens were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to police, they were called to the area of 35th Street and Shawnee Drive at about 6:30 p.m. on reports of the shooting.

All three victims were outside a residence when a car stopped in front and started shooting.

The teens are all in stable condition, according to police.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has not released suspect information at this time.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.