Three teens now charged in connection to killing of man in front of Prairie Village school

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Three teenagers are facing charges in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old man earlier this month in front of a Prairie Village school.

According to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, a 17-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and attempted robbery.

A 16-year-old female from Mission and a 17-year-old male from Merriam, have each been charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery.

This comes just a day after 35-year-old Jesse M. Monreal was charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery.

On May 5, officers responded to an unresponsive person in the parking lot of Highlawn Montessori School at 6:16 a.m. Just after 6:30 a.m. Kiven M. Maquial was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said the arrest was the result of an investigation by the Prairie Village, Leawood, Lenexa and Olathe police departments.

Monreal’s bond has currently been set at $1,000,000. His first appearance in court has not been set at this time.