Three teens taken into custody following shooting death of Sedalia man

SEDALIA, Mo. — Three teenagers have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of a 32-year-old last Friday in Sedalia, Missouri, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting just before 3 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at a home near W. 19th Street and S. Kentucky Avenue.

Officers found the victim, identified as Tylar Simons, who lived at the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Simons was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said detectives discovered that three males, ranging in age from 15 to 16 years old, went to Simons’ home on Dec. 10 in an attempt to burglarize the home.

The teen suspects entered the home through the back door and were confronted by residents inside. During this incident is when Simons was shot and killed, according to police.

Detectives learned that at least one of the teen suspects was familiar with both the home and the residents.

After the deadly shooting, all three teen suspects left the scene.

Over the weekend, detectives followed up on several leads and spoke to witnesses, which led to multiple search warrants being served.

Detectives also learned during the investigation, one or more of the teen suspects committed at least three other burglaries in Salina.