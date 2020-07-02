Two troopers released from hospital after wreck in Oklahoma City involving motorcade for fallen Tulsa police sergeant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say three troopers who were injured during an accident while escorting a fallen Tulsa police officer’s body along a turnpike in Oklahoma City are recovering from their injuries.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, authorities with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say three troopers, who were part of a motorcade procession for fallen Tulsa Sgt. Craig Johnson, were involved in an accident.

The troopers, who were all riding motorcycles at the time, were seriously injured in the crash.

Crash along westbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike, between Broadway Extension and Eastern.

The injured troopers have been identified as Trooper Rocky Barnes, a 22-year veteran with the OHP; Trooper Steve Eason, an 18-year veteran with the OHP; and Trooper Ron Watson, a 30-year veteran of the OHP.

Officials say two of the troopers have already been released from the hospital. The other trooper will remain hospitalized for his injuries.

“We’re gonna be in prayer for the troopers and their families and wish a speedy recovery for all those involved. Hoping for the best outcome possible for those guys,” said Capt. Paul Timmons, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the other driver involved was interviewed at the scene.

At this time, officials say they do not have any specifics about the accident.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement after the crash:

“I ask Oklahomans to join the First Lady and me in praying for the recovery of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers who were injured, for their families and for all those affected by this terrible accident. It is always difficult to receive news of first responders being injured in the line of duty, but it is especially heartbreaking to learn this incident happened during the procession for an officer who was senselessly murdered while protecting his community.” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

The troopers were part of the motorcade procession for fallen Tulsa Sgt. Craig Johnson. The procession left Tulsa earlier in the morning headed for LifeShare Transplant Donor Services of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.

Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were shot on Monday after pulling over a driver on 21st Street in Tulsa. Johnson and Zarkeshan were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but sadly, Johnson died from his injuries the next day.

Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan

