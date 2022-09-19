KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a three vehicle hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway near 85th Street.

According to police, one person was driving a white Winnebago Minnie north on the highway followed by a friend in a white Dodge Ram 1500 Conversion van. They were taking the Winnebago to one of their homes.

The Winnebago had engine problems and stalled out and the Dodge turned on their hazard lights and stopped behind the Winnebago.

Both drivers then waited inside the Dodge while they waited for help.

Later, a white Chevrolet Silverado ran into the back of the Dodge causing it to crash into the back of the Winnebago.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Silverado ran away on foot. The driver of the Winnebago was not injured.

The incident, which happened at about 10:15 p.m. and closed all lanes of the highway for about 3.5 hours.

