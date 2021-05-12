Three-vehicle wreck leaves 3-year-old with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said that a three-vehicle crash this morning left a 3-year-old with critical injuries.

According to police, a white Ford Escape traveling eastbound on Winner Road crossed over the center line and struck a blue Toyota Highlander head on.

As result of the crash, a grey Acura MDX was also struck. The driver of the Acura did not receive injuries.

A 3-year-old was unrestrained in the Toyota and received critical injuries, the driver received non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was taken into custody for impairment investigation. They were the only occupant in that vehicle.

