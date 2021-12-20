Three victims identified in Westport crash involving Kansas City firetruck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the three victims killed after a crash last week involving a Kansas City firetruck.

The firetruck was responding to a possible weather-related fire when it was pulled off and another firetruck was dispatched instead.

With lights and sirens on, the truck continued north on Broadway Boulevard. About a minute later, it was involved in a crash with a Honda SUV near Broadway and Westport Road. Police are still trying to figure out what exactly led to the wreck.

Both the firetruck and the SUV crashed into the former music venue The Riot Room, causing a partial collapse of the building.

Both the driver, 41-year-old Jennifer San Nicholas, and the passenger, 25-year-old Michael J. Elwood, of the SUV were killed in the crash.

A pedestrian, now identified as 41-year-old Tami N. Knight, was also caught in crash and killed, according to police.

No firefighters were seriously injured.

The Kansas City Police Department is in charge of the investigation and said it may be weeks before it is complete. Fire Chief Donna Lake said they are cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation.