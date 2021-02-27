Three WPD officers injured south of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say three officers were injured while checking a vacant home south of downtown Wichita around 4 p.m. Police are investigating what happened but say it was a possible explosion that caused the injuries.

Two officers received minor injuries and one was seriously injured but is in stable condition at the hospital. All three were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Just after 4:00 officers were dispatched to check a vacant residence in the area. After making entry into the residence, three officers sustained injuries from a possible explosion from an unknown device. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 27, 2021

BREAKING: @ATFKansasCity Agents are on the scene of an explosion in downtown Wichita, KS, working with local and state authorities to investigate the incident. Follow @WichitaPolice for updates. pic.twitter.com/L1kEkJL0qi — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) February 27, 2021

The officers reported a loud bang and left the house, near St. Francis and East Boston Street. and were then taken to the hospital. Police say the situation is still active. Fire, EMS, and SWAT are responding to the incident. The Kansas City ATF is also on scene investigating.

The WPD SWAT team and Bomb Squad are currently on scene. It is still an active situation. We will provide updates as we learn new information. #wichitapolice — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 27, 2021

KSN News crews on the scene report a heavy law enforcement presence. Officers are blocking multiple streets in the area.

