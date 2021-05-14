Three years after being hit by car and left for dead, this dog is looking for a new home

MISSION, Kan. — More than 900 days and counting.

That’s how long a dog has been living in a Kansas City shelter, waiting for a forever home.

This was Pancake three years ago.

She weighed just 48 pounds and suffered from blunt force trauma. A veterinarian believed she was hit by a car and left to die.

This is Pancake today.

Her brindle coloring looks much better, she’s happier, healthier and now weighs 75 pounds.

A Kansas City organization called Mission Driven teamed up with radio station Q104 to feature Pancake on its “Morning Mutts” segment in hopes of getting her adopted this weekend.

There are a few things to know about Pancake before you consider being her forever family:

She gets anxious when she first meets men, but will be fine if they earn her trust

She needs a home with a fenced in backyard so she can run

The fence needs to be 6 feet tall. She will jump anything lower

She loves kids, but will likely knock over toddlers and children under eight

She needs to be the only dog in the home

She is kennel and potty trained

Pancake says she must be able to sleep with her new owners at night. She loves to snuggle

She wants someone to teach her new tricks and loves car rides

If you are interested in meeting Pancake, fill out an online application through The Rescue Project.

Her adoption fee is $200. The price includes age-appropriate vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, deworm, and heartworm testing.

Mission Driven and Q104 are also hoping to find a home their “Morning Mutt” from last week, too.

This is Apollo. You can also meet him by filling out an application at the above link.

Apollo is also looking for a forever home. Courtesy: Mission Driven

