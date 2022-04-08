OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — More than three years later, the mother of a murdered Overland Park teen is waiting for his case to go to trial. 17-year-old Ben Workman was shot and killed in February of 2019.

In that time Amy Workman, Ben’s mother, has traveled to Johnson County from out of state for court dates in his murder case. She says she’s tired of waiting while one of the people charged in his murder gets to spend each day with her daughter.

A mother’s love never dies, and for Amy Workman all she can think about is her son Ben and her search for justice.

“I don’t go anywhere without this, his ashes with this fingerprint and I have to hold it when I go to sleep at night because I just I feel so empty,” Workman said.

Workman was killed in his apartment near 80th Street and Farley Street in Overland Park on January 23, 2019. Police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday he realized there could be danger. He told his girlfriend and others to hide in a bathroom. Neighbors say they heard a gun go off, and then saw two men running down the complex stairs, but Workman died before police got there.

“I know that my son saved his girlfriend and a few of his other friends,” Workman said. “My son died saving his friends, and his girlfriend that he loved.”

Workman attended Olathe East High School and was finishing his education independently while working. His mother said he moved into the apartment just weeks before the shooting, and the whole family doesn’t understand why someone would do this to him. His family and friends say he was funny, caring, and intelligent.

In February of 2019, Raymond Cherry, Alan Hicks and Juriah Jones were all charged with first-degree murder in his death. Jones was a juvenile at the time of Workman’s murder but is now being tried as an adult.

“I feel like everything is out of control. Like, they don’t care. I don’t have any trust in the justice system anymore. And my son was murdered three years, two months and 19 days ago. And it just makes me sick. I can’t function,” Workman said.

Three years later, both Cherry and Hicks remain in jail awaiting trial. However, Jones for most of that time as lived outside of jail. She was released in 2019 with monitoring to give birth to her daughter. She’s been able to live at home and hold a job while she awaits trial.

“They have kids, they will always get to see their kids and talk to them. I don’t get to do that. I don’t get to do that. They took that away from me. They planned this murder, and they carried it out,” Workman said.

This week, Workman traveled from out of state to Johnson County for a scheduling hearing where they hoped to set a date for trial. Instead it was delayed another three months.

In September of 2020, FOX4 spoke with Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe on the pandemic delaying cases. While other trials move forward, Workman’s remains stalled.

“That is one of those cases that’s just been sitting there, and the individuals trying to get those cases to trial,” Howe said.

Workman said despite feeling like her son is forgotten she will never give up on him.

“Every fiber of my being is fighting for him fighting for justice. And I love him. I will do everything to see him again and happy,” Workman said.

An assistant for Steve Howe said Friday he was not available to speak or provide a statement as he was preparing for a different trial beginning on Monnday.

A second scheduling hearing in Workman’s case is set for July.

