Through social media, Lee’s Summit man raises thousands to help families in need

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man raises thousands of dollars for metro families in not days, but hours. One family may not have the heat on in their house without the generous donation.

Like many of us, David Mefferd, a single father or three kids, has had a hard year.

“We’ve been struggling,” Mefferd said.

Hope came in the form of a Facebook message.

“He just sent me $400 and said happy holidays,” Mefferd said.

Eric Haynes was on the other end — raising money for as many local families in need as possible.

The first was a woman whose gas valve broke. She needed $912 to get the heat back on.

“I expected a few days, but within an hour it was special,” Haynes said.

He posted a status asking 90 friends to donate $10 each.

In just one hour, they raised nearly $2,000 – double the amount she needed.

“She has babies,” Haynes said. “And she called up the 24/hour emergency line and got it fixed right away.”

It snowballed from there. Haynes was the middleman and strangers were sending money to strangers.

A different family in need was gifted more than $400 for car repair.

Mefferd and another singles dad split $800 in donations.

“He sent me that and I cried” Mefferd said. “I was kind of down and he sent me that. And that really boosted my emotions, so it wasn’t just the money.”

Haynes said their reactions to the money were all similar and heartfelt.

“A lot of crying, very overwhelmed, a lot of ‘thank yous’, very surprised and happy,” Haynes said.

His wife, Hillary Haynes said, “We are overwhelmed by how sweet he can be to people he doesn’t even know that well.”

The Haynes family took the left-over money to the angel tree at Wall-Mart, which bought several Lee’s Summit kids gifts for Christmas.

Mefferd used the money to pay utilities.

“I want to thank them for their kind heartedness and for helping out,” Mefferd said. “It was a big help.”

Haynes said finding ways to donate to those in need is a year-round sport. He hopes other will take their generous hearts into 2021.