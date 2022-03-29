OLATHE, Kan. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the Kansas City Air Show Labor Day weekend.

The event will again be held at New Century AirCenter, south of Olathe.

The performance by the Thunderbirds will be extra special because it’s part of the Air Force’s 75th anniversary.

Other performers including the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the Red Bull Skydiving Team, KC Flight Formation, Aeroshell, and more will also be at the show.

Tickets are now on sale. General admission is $25 for adults, $16 for teenagers and $9 for children. Adults will pay over twice that at the gate, if tickets are still available. There are also upgraded club seats that include additional perks.

Parking starts at an additional $75. Shuttles to and from the event will also be provided.

