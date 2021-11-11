Thunderstorms lead to property damage, power outages for some in Kansas City area

OLATHE, Kan. — Cathy Momchilovich anticipated the storm rolling through Olathe on Wednesday night, but didn’t expect to get as much damage as she did.

“It was just raining, and all of sudden the rain got really loud,” she said.

She remembered hearing a crash. After the rain passed, she went outside to see what happened.

“It blew over my wrought iron table. It blew the side out of my gazebo, took out two of my trees and my other shed,” she said. “It broke the window.”

She said one of the trees that was damaged had sentimental value, a redbud tree given to her when her mother died.

Momchilovich isn’t sure if she’ll replant more trees to replace the damaged ones.

Her neighbor, Chris Bledsoe, also had some damage from the storm.

He had just gotten his little one out of the shower when the storm rolled through. He recalled hearing a crash. When they went outside to see what happened, Bledsoe noticed part of a tree snapped and landed his roof.

“When I first saw it, I was worried it being in the bedroom, that it fell in the bedroom,” he said. “But we didn’t seem to have any water leaks or structural damage.”

Just up the road from where Momchilovich and Bledsoe live, crews were working on power poles in front of Oregon Trail Middle School. The storm caused the Olathe Public Schools to lose power at three of its schools, forcing them to cancel classes for the day.

On the Missouri side, the storm impacted the Crown Center Ice Terrance. A note posted on its door said, “Due to heavy rains and warmer temper, our ice needs a little TLC today. We are currently closed.”

Jeff Beith who lives in Brookside also had some damage. His neighbor’s tree snapped and fell on his detached garage.

“It certainly could have hit the house, and that would have been a lot worse,” Beith said. “So I think we got lucky and actually my car was right underneath the tree. So the tree hit the garage and was hovering over the car.”