Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Tracking Coronavirus
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
You Matter
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Business
Working For Youth
Thursday’s Child
Crime Files
Podcasts
Border Report
Health
Destination Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
The Big Game
Sporting KC
Royals
NASCAR
College
FOX4 High School Sports
Backyard Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
FOX4 Newsletters
Closed Captioning Info
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Thursday's Child
Thursday’s Child: Teenager looking for loving family to guide him to adulthood
Thursday’s Child: 13-year-old with autism dreams of a family to celebrate life with him
Video
Thursday’s Child: 10-year-old with special needs just wants a family for Christmas
Video
Thursday’s Child: 14-year-old looking for family as he grows from boy to man
Gallery
7-year-old badly burned as a baby gets adopted with special heroes at his side
Video
More Thursday's Child Headlines
Thursday’s Child: Sweet 14-year-old looking for family in her most formative years
Video
After tragic murder of 3-year-old KCK girl, many asking how they can help at-risk children
Video
Former foster kid becomes court advocate for children in the Jackson County system
Video
‘We will not forget about them’: Nonprofit delivering food to foster families during pandemic
Video
Advocates say domestic violence, child abuse victims more at risk during pandemic
Video
Woman who fostered more than 600 children says she loved them 'like they were my own'
Thursday’s Child: Spunky local 6-year-old hopes to be added to a fun family
Video
Thursday’s Child: Three metro siblings ready to find parents to be their biggest fans
Video
Thursday’s Child: Four metro siblings searching for parents to call their own
Video
Tracking Coronavirus
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 spike in Missouri as positivity rate remains high
Video
Kansas City Health Department shuts down Westport Ale House over COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Westport Ale House temporarily closes due to coronavirus outbreak
Video
‘I didn’t feel safe’: Mizzou freshman quarantined in hotel, video goes viral
Video
Patrick Mahomes’ foundation establishing hazard pay program for early childhood educators
Video
More Tracking Coronavirus