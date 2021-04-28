Family wanting to adopt teen seen on Thursday’s Child needs help with renovation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adopting a child is a lifelong commitment, and bringing that child into your home isn’t always a simple process. A local couple saw 14-year-old Morrgon on Thursday’s Child back in January. The family reached out to Jackson County and are working with Foster Adopt Connect on the process.

Foster Adopt Connect reached out to FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt to tell her the great news, and asked for a little help. The family who hopes to adopt Morrgon has a full house, but they’d like to make room for one more. The couple has two children, and recently had a family member who needs care move into their open room.

What they would like to do is build a room for Morrgon in their basement. Foster Adopt Connect is hoping to find a skilled and respected contractor that would be willing to donate time to build the room for Morrgon. Home Depot is donating all of the supplies.

Katherine Perry is Morrgon’s extreme recruiter for Foster Adopt Connect. She says the family planning to adopt Morrgon has a heart of gold.

“The family is the sweetest I’ve ever met and just really want to help Morrgon get into their home. We are needing a carpenter to finish a room in the basement so that everyone is able to have their own private space in the home,” Perry said.

She says the couple was the first to reach out after seeing his segment.

“They saw the Thursday’s child video of Morrgon on the news and immediately knew they were the ones for him!” Perry said.

FOX4 worked with KC Pet Project back in January for Moroggon to spend the day at their Swope Park location. He got to meet all the dogs and even make them some treats. He is passionate about animals, and the family who hopes to adopt has a dog he will be able to love.

Morrgon said if he could talk to his adoptive parents he would say, “I love you.”

To be considered please contact Katherine Perry with Foster Adopt Connect at katherine.perry@fosteradopt.org.