Hundreds inquire about 13-year-old featured on FOX4’s ‘Thursday’s Child’ segment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The story of a thoughtful teenage boy fascinated by science and seeking a forever family resonated with many after FOX4 aired it last week.

FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt says that more than 200 families inquired about Ben, a 13-year-old who lost his mom a few years ago. Many times, even five families asking about a child is more than enough to find a perfect fit. Ben’s story has been shared across the nation.

Ben came into foster care a few years ago when his mother passed away. They were very close, and she was his only parent.

“That’s the main thing I want is really just a mom,” Ben said.

Picture by AJ Film and Photo.

He will always miss his mom, but he hopes another woman can help guide him into adulthood.

“They’d probably help me find a job and get a car,” Ben said.

He would like to have a few siblings if possible, and he definitely wants a dog. He’d like to get a puppy so he can watch it grow.

Ben’s story is one of many we’ve featured, you can find more in the Thursday’s Child category on fox4kc.com.

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Missouri?

Cornerstones of Care specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or visit its website .

specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or Crittenton Children’s Center (Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up).

(Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Virginia Fatseas at (816) 986-5209

Missouri Alliance offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety).

offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Karie Scott-Roark email: KRoark@MA-CF.org .

. Great Circle Behavioral Health for Children & Families does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents.

does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents. If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Jaqueline Brown at (816) 255-1503 or Jacqueline.Brown@greatcircle.org

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Kansas?

KVC Kansas

To become an adoptive parent you can find more information by calling (888) 655-5500.

To become a foster parent you can sign up for a class or learn more through its website .

. Cornerstones of Care

Want to see more children who are looking for a family?

Want to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster children in the metro?

According to CASA’s website, a court appointed special advocate make a life-changing different for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court.

Its volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child’s life. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child.

Missouri

Jackson County CASA

Clay County CASA: To volunteer with Clay County CASA, contact the Program Director, Ashley Zugelter, at 816-736-8400 or email ashley.zugelter@courts.mo.gov .

CASA of Lafayette & Saline Counties: To volunteer with 15th Judicial Circuit CASA, contact the Executive Director, Robin McGinnity Connelly, at 660-259-2590 or email casarobin@yahoo.com. You can also visit its Facebook page.

Kansas

CASA of Wyandotte & Johnson Counties

CASA of Atchison & Leavenworth Counties: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Kelly Meyer, at (913) 651-6440 or email her at Lv1casa@sbcglobal.net .

. Douglas County CASA: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Diana Frederick, at (785) 832-5172 or email her at dfrederick@douglas-county.com.

Want to reach out to Sherae?

For business inquiries or questions that are unable to be answered through this article, you can reach out to Sherae Honeycutt, the host of Thursday’s Child, by email at sherae.honeycutt@fox4kc.com.