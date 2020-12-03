Teen featured on Thursday’s Child finds new family ahead of Christmas; ready for adoption day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Christmas one local girl will have a family to celebrate it with.

Fourteen-year-old Natalie was featured on FOX4’s Thursday’s Child in August. You can see her story in the video player above.

A member of Natalie’s soon-to-be adoptive family reached out to tell us the good news. As of Dec. 1, Natalie is living with her new family as they work toward her adoption day.

“Mom, Dad, sister and brother are all happy to have her in the family. Grandma and Grandpa are thrilled to help her realize her dreams for a very bright future,” the family member said in an email.

Natalie hoped that although 2020 had been a difficult year, it would be one that brought her new family to her.

“What I hope is I have a loving family that will love me forever and that I will never be split apart from them,” Natalie said.

She is nearly 15 years old and loves to draw, learn and write. Her favorite animal is a wolf because she loves the way they look and howl. Natalie likes to play outside and imagine. She’s happiest when she is playing outside with her friends and enjoys school. Science is her favorite subject.

She said her ideal family would have parents, a few siblings, and she would love to live on a farm if possible. She likes chickens, horses and cows. Natalie enjoys being able to care for them.

“It feels good. It feels like you’re getting the job done,” Natalie said.

When she grows up, she wants to be a veterinarian where she can care for all kinds of animals. She wants to make sure they are in good health and are taken care of by their parents.

Natalie said she knows she only has a few years left before she’s an adult, but these next three years are important.

“They can be there when I get a car and a job,” Natalie said. “Maybe they can help me through the process.”

Natalie believed in her heart there was a family out there for her, and now she’s hoping for the day when her adoption is finalized.

“Wherever they are, whatever family is going to adopt me soon — I love them to the moon and back. Maybe to a million trillion galaxies beyond and back,” Natalie previously told FOX4.

Natalie will be the 7th adoption to come out of FOX4’s Thursday’s Child segment.

