Thursday’s Child: 12-year-old wants family to love her like she loves animals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We have something to be thankful for a little early — Thursday’s Child is on Wednesday this month!

Alivia loves to laugh. Even thinking of her can bring about a big smile on your face! We took her to the Kansas City Zoo for a behind the scenes experience so you can get to know her better. She is looking for parents who will not only love her but also her love for animals as well.

12-year-old Alivia loved seeing the zoo’s new polar bear, who put on quite a show for her, doing flips and dives. She is in the sixth grade and likes to dance and swim. She enjoys playing video games, and her favorite subject in school is science. She would describe herself as funny and caring.

Alivia stands in front of the polar bear exhibit. The animal is seen in the background swimming in the water. Picture by Rebecca Lassiter Photography

Picture by Rebecca Lassiter Photography

Alivia stands near the tiger exhibit. Picture by Rebecca Lassiter Photography

She’s been in foster care around half her life. She said she is ready to find her parents, and never look back.

“I just want a family who will love me, care for me, be there for me,” Alivia said.

She wants a family that will give her as much attention and affection as the zoo’s dozens of penguins, who loved spending time with her.

“Giving me hugs and kisses. Just being there for me,” Alivia said. “Most of the time, I don’t get that since I’ve been in foster care. It would mean a lot to me because I don’t really get a lot of that.”

Her favorite animals are big cats. It’s hard for her to decide between lions and tigers. She likes them because they are brave and strong — just like her.

“I’ve been through a lot, and I just want to start over. I see most kids these days — I see them saying, “Mom. Dad.” They have a family that they invite friends over — I want to do that, so when I have a family hopefully that happens,” Alivia said.

Even though Alivia has been through a lot, she sees happiness all around her and enjoys smiling any chance she gets.

“Oh, I want them to know my favorite color is blue,” Alivia said.

She hopes someone is ready to take a chance on her and give her the love she can’t wait to give them.

“I love them. I care for them, and it means a lot for me,” Alivia said.

Alivia does have siblings that would not be adopted with her. She will need to stay in the Kansas City area to keep in touch with them.

Picture by Rebecca Lassiter Photography

Picture by Rebecca Lassiter Photography

Picture by Rebecca Lassiter Photography

Want to adopt her?

If you’re interested in learning more about how to adopt Alivia, please get in touch with Megan Fisher, the Adoption Coordinator for Jackson County at 816-889-2144.

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Missouri?

Cornerstones of Care specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or visit its website .

specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or Crittenton Children’s Center (Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up).

(Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Virginia Fatseas at (816) 986-5209

Missouri Alliance offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety).

offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Karie Scott-Roark email: KRoark@MA-CF.org .

. Great Circle Behavioral Health for Children & Families does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents.

does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents. If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Jaqueline Brown at (816) 255-1503 or Jacqueline.Brown@greatcircle.org

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Kansas?

KVC Kansas

To become an adoptive parent you can find more information by calling (888) 655-5500.

To become a foster parent you can sign up for a class or learn more through its website .

. Cornerstones of Care

Want to see more children who are looking for a family?

Want to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster children in the metro?

According to CASA’s website, a court appointed special advocate make a life-changing different for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court.

Its volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child’s life. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child.

Missouri

Jackson County CASA

Clay County CASA: To volunteer with Clay County CASA, contact the Program Director, Ashley Zugelter, at 816-736-8400 or email ashley.zugelter@courts.mo.gov .

CASA of Lafayette & Saline Counties: To volunteer with 15th Judicial Circuit CASA, contact the Executive Director, Robin McGinnity Connelly, at 660-259-2590 or email casarobin@yahoo.com. You can also visit its Facebook page.

Kansas

CASA of Wyandotte & Johnson Counties

CASA of Atchison & Leavenworth Counties: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Kelly Meyer, at (913) 651-6440 or email her at Lv1casa@sbcglobal.net .

. Douglas County CASA: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Diana Frederick, at (785) 832-5172 or email her at dfrederick@douglas-county.com.

Want to reach out to Sherae?

For business inquiries or questions that are unable to be answered through this article, you can reach out to Sherae Honeycutt, the host of Thursday’s Child, by email at sherae.honeycutt@fox4kc.com.