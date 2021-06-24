Thursday’s Child: 14-year-old artist ready to find new parents after 10 years in foster care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Myesha has her own sense of style, and a bubbly personality. After spending most of her life in the system, the 14-year-old is ready to say goodbye to foster care, and hello to her new parents.

Myesha and I went to Shop Local KC, a new handmade boutique in Midtown, Kansas City. I thought it would be the perfect place to spend the day with her. She even brought her art to show and was ready to create something of her own.

She is an artist to her core.

Local artist Whitney Manney met up to have some fun with us. She uses textiles, prints, and makes her own designs to create items that are anything but boring.

“Hopefully by the time we leave you’ll be Myesha’d out!” Manney said.

Manney told us we would be decorating an artist apron for her. Myesha’s vision was something bright, fun, and covered in sparkles.

Picture of Sherae and Myesha outside Shop Local KC. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Lassiter Photography.

Whitney talked to Myesha about the kind of art they like to make. Myesha told her she would like to sew more and that not too long ago, she made her own pillow. She says she’s not afraid to use a sewing machine!

Art will always be a part of this girl’s life.

“It makes me happy, and it makes me feel like I’m so good at it,” Myesha said.

She says it makes her feel confident, happy, and she has a sense of calm when she creates. She even made the necklace she was wearing.

“Whatever you do keep your mind open, take in as much art as you can,” Manney told her.

The only thing missing for Myesha is a mom and dad. She’s been in foster care since she was a little girl and wants more for her life.

“I feel like I want to be with my mom and dad, but I can’t. It makes me sad. It makes me nervous when I meet new people I don’t know,” Myesha said.

She told me she’s lived more places than she can count and would love to stop moving. Even though what she’s going through is hard, Myesha is strong, and keeps a smile on her face.

She wrote her future parents a letter, and hopes they hear her today.

“I am your daughter. I want a good home. I hope they are nice and kind. Find me an ever home. I need love, and I would have a great time with them, Myesha,” she read.

Myesha is proof a flower can still bloom in imperfect conditions.

“You’re in a circumstance, and that’s not a circumstance you put yourself in, but you’re super strong because you’re fighting you way through it, and I just know something great is going to happen for you,” I told her.

The need for adoptive hopes for kids like Myesha is great. As children grow into teenagers, they desperately need a support system so they can learn to become independent.

The average time for kids waiting to be adopted is about eight years. Myesha has been waiting for nearly ten.

A note from Sherae:

Thank you for sharing all of our kids’ stories. The more we see a story shared, the more calls come into Jackson County to help them. Sometimes we get no responses for a child, but sometimes we get hundreds. Even five families for one child is a big deal. So, please share Julius’ story — it could change his life.

Thank you for supporting Thursday’s Child because all kids deserve a family.

Want to adopt him?

If you're interested in learning more about how to adopt

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Missouri?

Cornerstones of Care specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or visit its website.

specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or Crittenton Children’s Center (Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up).

(Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Virginia Fatseas at (816) 986-5209

Missouri Alliance offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety).

offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Karie Scott-Roark email: KRoark@MA-CF.org .

. Great Circle Behavioral Health for Children & Families does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents.

does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents. If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Jaqueline Brown at (816) 255-1503 or Jacqueline.Brown@greatcircle.org

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Kansas?

KVC Kansas

To become an adoptive parent you can find more information by calling (888) 655-5500.

To become a foster parent you can sign up for a class or learn more through its website .

. Cornerstones of Care

Want to see more children who are looking for a family?

Want to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster children in the metro?

According to CASA’s website, a court appointed special advocate make a life-changing different for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court.

Its volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child’s life. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child.

Missouri

Jackson County CASA

Clay County CASA: To volunteer with Clay County CASA, contact the Program Director, Ashley Zugelter, at 816-736-8400 or email ashley.zugelter@courts.mo.gov.

CASA of Lafayette & Saline Counties: To volunteer with 15th Judicial Circuit CASA, contact the Executive Director, Robin McGinnity Connelly, at 660-259-2590 or email casarobin@yahoo.com. You can also visit its Facebook page.

Kansas

CASA of Wyandotte & Johnson Counties

CASA of Atchison & Leavenworth Counties: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Kelly Meyer, at (913) 651-6440 or email her at Lv1casa@sbcglobal.net .

. Douglas County CASA: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Diana Frederick, at (785) 832-5172 or email her at dfrederick@douglas-county.com.

Want to reach out to Sherae?

For business inquiries or questions that are unable to be answered through this article, you can reach out to Sherae Honeycutt, the host of Thursday’s Child, by email at sherae.honeycutt@fox4kc.com.