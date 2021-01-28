Thursdays Child: 14-year-old wants to give as much as he wants to get a family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This month’s Thursday’s Child is not only hoping for a family for himself, but also for cats and dogs in the metro.

14-year-old Morrgon finds joy in caring about others. He wants nothing more than parents he can love while making their lives a little easier.

This month, we stopped by the KC Pet Project in Swope Park to meet some of the dogs and cats who are also looking for a family. Morrgon loved meeting a little white puppy. He even got the chance to name it LeBron, after one of his favorite basketball players.

We had the chance to make treats for the dogs to eat later, but Morrgon made sure to get a few of them to LeBron.

Photo by Rebecca Lassiter Photography

Photo by Rebecca Lassiter Photography

Photo by Rebecca Lassiter Photography

Morrgon is fun, polite and a little shy. He has an intellectual delay, and he really wants parents who can help him get up to speed. When he thinks about what it would be like to have a family, he said it would mean having loved ones to be in his life forever. However, he’s never had the chance to know what that feels like.

He would do best in a home with two parents and a few siblings if possible so he doesn’t get lonely. One of his favorite things to do is help. He likes to do chores around the house and hopes to own a landscaping business someday.

Photo by Rebecca Lassiter Photography

“It’s nice. It’s the right thing to do, because if you don’t help anyone around the house, then you’re being lazy, and it’s not good to be lazy,” Morrgon said.

Morrgon loves both basketball and football. He’s a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and is definitely not a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. His ideal day would be watching a game with his parents and grilling cheeseburgers.

He hopes is family is out there, and ones for all his new buddies too.

Morrgon said if he could talk to his adoptive parents he would say, “I love you.”

I would like to take a moment to thank Wendy’s for sponsoring our program. The founder of Wendy’s, Dave Thomas, dedicated much of his life to helping foster children find parents — much like we do here. Thomas was a baby when he was adopted.

Want to adopt him?

If you’re interested in learning more about how to adopt Morrgon, please get in touch with Katherine Perry, his extreme recruiter with Foster Adopt Connect at katherine.perry@fosteradopt.org.

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Missouri?

Cornerstones of Care specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or visit its website .

specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or Crittenton Children’s Center (Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up).

(Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Virginia Fatseas at (816) 986-5209

Missouri Alliance offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety).

offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Karie Scott-Roark email: KRoark@MA-CF.org .

. Great Circle Behavioral Health for Children & Families does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents.

does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents. If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Jaqueline Brown at (816) 255-1503 or Jacqueline.Brown@greatcircle.org

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Kansas?

KVC Kansas

To become an adoptive parent you can find more information by calling (888) 655-5500.

To become a foster parent you can sign up for a class or learn more through its website .

. Cornerstones of Care

Want to see more children who are looking for a family?

Want to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster children in the metro?

According to CASA’s website, a court appointed special advocate make a life-changing different for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court.

Its volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child’s life. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child.

Missouri

Jackson County CASA

Clay County CASA: To volunteer with Clay County CASA, contact the Program Director, Ashley Zugelter, at 816-736-8400 or email ashley.zugelter@courts.mo.gov .

CASA of Lafayette & Saline Counties: To volunteer with 15th Judicial Circuit CASA, contact the Executive Director, Robin McGinnity Connelly, at 660-259-2590 or email casarobin@yahoo.com. You can also visit its Facebook page.

Kansas

CASA of Wyandotte & Johnson Counties

CASA of Atchison & Leavenworth Counties: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Kelly Meyer, at (913) 651-6440 or email her at Lv1casa@sbcglobal.net .

. Douglas County CASA: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Diana Frederick, at (785) 832-5172 or email her at dfrederick@douglas-county.com.

Want to reach out to Sherae?

For business inquiries or questions that are unable to be answered through this article, you can reach out to Sherae Honeycutt, the host of Thursday’s Child, by email at sherae.honeycutt@fox4kc.com.