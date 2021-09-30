Thursday’s Child: Animal loving athlete looking for a loving home

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – For the past two years FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt has introduced us to kids across Jackson County for Thursday’s child.

Now, the program is expanding to Kansas!

This month she talks with a young man from Southern Kansas who is dreaming of finding a family.

Rockie is 11 years old and loves animals, so it’s only fitting they headed out to the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park to meet some four-legged friends.

He welcomed Sherae with a big hug and was most excited to meet the goats.

He is on the autism spectrum, but doesn’t let that slow him down.

He came into care when he was eight and had a lot of catching up to do. Rockie found a home with his second-grade teacher and now foster mom, Kandi Lee.

“I just kind of fell in love with him right away. Didn’t I? And I said, I better take him home,” Lee said.

Kandi says he came into care Rockie needed a lot of help but worked hard to make progress. He was overweight and behind in school. Now he runs a mile every day and is always learning. Rockie even competes in the Special Olympics for baseball, track and field, along with swimming this year.

Rockie really took to feeding the baby goats on the farmstead. He was gentle and caring with all of them and was definitely popular.

“Since he’s came into our care, he’s continued to just get healthier. And schoolwork is still hard. And we’re still working on getting him to put down the hammer,” Lee said.

Even with a lot of work there is always time for a little fun. Rockie would love a family that would do activities with him and let him be involved. When he went fishing, he was determined to catch one of his own. Finding a family is a lot harder than catching a fish, but Rockie is hoping he can find one of those too.

“He’s always going to need help his whole life, but that there’s going to always be people that will be willing to do that,” Lee said. “He just needs someone who is open and loving and ready to have some fun.”

Rockie is easygoing, loving, thoughtful, and sweet. The kind of person you would want around for a lifetime.

“The more people that love us, the better off we are,” Lee said.

Something you may not know about adopting a child from foster care is the cost is usually free or minimal. If you adopt a child in need from the same state you live in they will usually fund the cost of adoption, and many out-of-pocket costs can be refunded. This means for many parents looking to expand their family adopting from foster care is a great choice.

Want to adopt him?

If you’re interested in learning more about how to adopt Rockie, please get in touch Jenna Brown the Director of Adoption Services for KVC Kansas at jennbrown@kvc.org or (913) 229-2288.

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Missouri?

Cornerstones of Care specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or visit their website.

Crittenton Children’s Center (Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up).

If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Virginia Fatseas at (816) 986-5209

Missouri Alliance offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety).

If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Karie Scott-Roark email: KRoark@MA-CF.org.

Great Circle Behavioral Health for Children & Families does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents.

If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Jaqueline Brown at (816) 255-1503 or Jacqueline.Brown@greatcircle.org

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Kansas?

KVC Kansas

To become an adoptive parent you can find more information by calling (888) 655-5500.

To become a foster parent you can sign up for a class or learn more through their website.

Cornerstones of Care

To become an adoptive or foster parent you can contact Denise Gibson at (913) 209-5923 or email her at denise.gibson@cornerstonesofcare.org.

Want to see more children who are looking for a family?

Want to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster children in the metro?

According to CASA’s website, a court appointed special advocate make a life-changing different for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court.

Their volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child’s life. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child.

Missouri

Jackson County CASA

Clay County CASA: To volunteer with Clay County CASA, contact the Program Director, Ashley Zugelter, at 816-736-8400 or email ashley.zugelter@courts.mo.gov.

CASA of Lafayette & Saline Counties: To volunteer with 15th Judicial Circuit CASA, contact the Executive Director, Robin McGinnity Connelly, at 660-259-2590 or email casarobin@yahoo.com. You can also visit their Facebook page.

Kansas

CASA of Wyandotte & Johnson Counties

CASA of Atchison & Leavenworth Counties: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Kelly Meyer, at (913) 651-6440 or email her at Lv1casa@sbcglobal.net.

Douglas County CASA: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Diana Frederick, at (785) 832-5172 or email her at dfrederick@douglas-county.com.

Want to reach out to Sherae? For business inquiries or questions that are unable to be answered through this article, you can reach out to Sherae Honeycutt, the host of Thursday’s Child, by email at sherae.honeycutt@fox4kc.com.