Thursday’s Child: Basketball loving teen’s biggest Christmas wish is a forever family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thursday’s Child is back this month with a teen whose biggest Christmas wish is a family. 13-year-old Delvyon spent the day doing what he does best – shooting hoops. FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt took him to the College Basketball Experience in downtown Kansas City.

It’s clear Delvyon loves basketball but loving something and being good at it are two different things. With him, it’s clear the sport isn’t only a love, but it’s a skill. He’s hoping you see promise in him and can give him the greatest gift of all – parents.

Beyond the doors of the College Basketball Experience Delvyon hit the court and showed out. Basket after basket he kept going. He dribbled with style and spun the ball on each one of his fingers. Playing hoops is what makes him happy.

“ I love that basketball is competitive. When you win you feel good, and you have to train hard to get better,” Delvyon said.

He started playing when he was young and learned from his brother.

I would describe my basketball style competitive, a little bit of flashy, and clean,” Delvyon said.

His brother died some years ago, but Delvyon kept going with the sport.

“It was sad because that’s like the only brother I have,” Delvyon said.

He found himself in foster care five years ago. Since then, he’s lived with several different families. He said some have been nice, but others not so much.

“It’s kind of normal, but at the same time it’s kind of hard and challenging,” Delvyon said.

Being 13 and looking for a family isn’t easy, but Delvyon is determined.

“It means that I can actually live life and get to do what I actually want to do,” Delvyon said.

When he grows up he wants to be a real estate agent. He’s never had a home of his own and this would help make it happen.

While Delvyon worked on his skills on the court, Sherae realized there’s a lot she needs to learn.

“I feel like if you practice stuff and look stuff up on YouTube you’ll get better in just a few months,” Delvyon told her.

This holiday, he’s hoping for a few things under the tree. Some shoes, and maybe headphones, but a family is what he’s really wishing for.

“That wouldn’t be a Christmas gift. That would be better than a Christmas gift,” Delvyon said.

Sherae told him she hopes someone sees his story and how talented, smart and well spoken he is. That they realize he is meant to be in their life. Delvyon says he really hopes that happens.

Christmas for kids in foster care can be a difficult time. They are away from their families or find themselves on their own. Some children haven’t experienced the holidays with a family. Delvyon is one of thousands of children across Missouri and Kansas hoping their Christmas wish comes true.

Thank you for supporting Thursday’s Child, because all children deserve a family.

Want to adopt him?

If you’re interested in learning more about how to adopt Delvyon, please get in touch with Megan Fisher, the Adoption Coordinator for Jackson County at 816-889-2144.

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Missouri?

Cornerstones of Care specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or visit their website.

Crittenton Children’s Center (Saint Luke’s) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up).

If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Virginia Fatseas at (816) 986-5209

Missouri Alliance offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety).

If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Karie Scott-Roark email: KRoark@MA-CF.org.

Great Circle Behavioral Health for Children & Families does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents.

If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Jaqueline Brown at (816) 255-1503 or Jacqueline.Brown@greatcircle.org

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Kansas?

KVC Kansas

To become an adoptive parent you can find more information by calling (888) 655-5500.

To become a foster parent you can sign up for a class or learn more through their website.

Cornerstones of Care

To become an adoptive or foster parent you can contact Denise Gibson at (913) 209-5923 or email her at denise.gibson@cornerstonesofcare.org.

Want to see more children who are looking for a family?

Want to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster children in the metro?

According to CASA’s website, a court appointed special advocate make a life-changing different for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court.

Their volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child’s life. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child.

Missouri

Jackson County CASA

Clay County CASA: To volunteer with Clay County CASA, contact the Program Director, Ashley Zugelter, at 816-736-8400 or email ashley.zugelter@courts.mo.gov.

CASA of Lafayette & Saline Counties: To volunteer with 15th Judicial Circuit CASA, contact the Executive Director, Robin McGinnity Connelly, at 660-259-2590 or email casarobin@yahoo.com. You can also visit their Facebook page.

Kansas

CASA of Wyandotte & Johnson Counties

CASA of Atchison & Leavenworth Counties: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Kelly Meyer, at (913) 651-6440 or email her at Lv1casa@sbcglobal.net.

Douglas County CASA: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Diana Frederick, at (785) 832-5172 or email her at dfrederick@douglas-county.com.

Want to reach out to Sherae? For business inquiries or questions that are unable to be answered through this article, you can reach out to Sherae Honeycutt, the host of Thursday’s Child, by email at sherae.honeycutt@fox4kc.com.