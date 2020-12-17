Thursday’s Child: Boy who’s rarer than a shooting star looking for caring, committed family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This month’s Thursday’s Child got to experience the sights and sounds of Union Station. Bryson is a boy who not only needs love but care this Christmas.

What can we do to be worthy of love? How is it defined? Is it the words we say, or the actions we do? What do those actions have to be to matter? Eight-year-old Bryson can’t tell you how he feels. He can’t run into your arms, but if you become his parents, he will love you and trust you for his whole life.

Bryson’s favorite things are experiences where he can use all his senses. With Christmas music in the air, and lights on Union Station’s Christmas tree — it was the perfect place to see his eyes light up.

His foster mother, Judy Buettner, came to experience the holidays with him. Bryson became fascinated with the sounds of a piano playing in the grand hall. Judy says Bryson loves music and he will pay attention to it and move to the sounds.

Bryson is rarer than a shooting star. He was diagnosed with ATRX syndrome. It’s a genetic condition only around 200 people in the world have according to the National Health Institute. Judy sees Bryson beyond his disability. She and her family have been watching over him for the past two years.

“He brings joy to others because when you love him you watch their little actions, and you watch for development, and that’s exciting. Knowing you are giving them what they need for their life to be able to live a full life — that’s rewarding,” Buettner said.

Bryson needs a family committed to caring for him; a family who understands he sees the world differently and needs someone to guide him through it.

“We wonder what he’s thinking a lot. We just kind of respond with how you think he’s thinking or what he might be saying. You just respond back to him to get him to respond back to you,” Buettner said.

While he can’t communicate with words, Judy says he is working to learn communicating through yes and no buttons. She is hoping someday Bryson could learn some sign language and possibly use a walker.

She says it would mean a lot to her for Bryson to find a family who loves him the same way she does. Judy has cared for foster children, many with disabilities, for decades.

“He needs a family that will be very committed to him, and really get into it to love him and know his senses. You have to know them really well to be able to sense what they’re needing, and what they’re wanting. It’s kind of an unspoken language,” Buettner said.

She says loving Bryson is easy. To take care of him is a lot of work, but ultimately is a great joy. She hopes a family out there will make his Christmas wish come true.

“Fall in love with him, and be willing to be there forever for him,” Buettner said.

Want to adopt him?

If you’re interested in learning more about how to adopt Bryson, please get in touch with Megan Fisher, the Adoption Coordinator for Jackson County at 816-889-2144.

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Missouri?

Cornerstones of Care specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or visit its website.

specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or Crittenton Children’s Center (Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up).

(Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Virginia Fatseas at (816) 986-5209

Missouri Alliance offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety).

offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Karie Scott-Roark email: KRoark@MA-CF.org .

. Great Circle Behavioral Health for Children & Families does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents.

does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents. If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Jaqueline Brown at (816) 255-1503 or Jacqueline.Brown@greatcircle.org

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Kansas?

KVC Kansas

To become an adoptive parent you can find more information by calling (888) 655-5500.

To become a foster parent you can sign up for a class or learn more through its website .

. Cornerstones of Care

Want to see more children who are looking for a family?

Want to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster children in the metro?

According to CASA’s website, a court appointed special advocate make a life-changing different for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court.

Its volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child’s life. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child.

Missouri

Jackson County CASA

Clay County CASA: To volunteer with Clay County CASA, contact the Program Director, Ashley Zugelter, at 816-736-8400 or email ashley.zugelter@courts.mo.gov.

CASA of Lafayette & Saline Counties: To volunteer with 15th Judicial Circuit CASA, contact the Executive Director, Robin McGinnity Connelly, at 660-259-2590 or email casarobin@yahoo.com. You can also visit its Facebook page.

Kansas

CASA of Wyandotte & Johnson Counties

CASA of Atchison & Leavenworth Counties: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Kelly Meyer, at (913) 651-6440 or email her at Lv1casa@sbcglobal.net .

. Douglas County CASA: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Diana Frederick, at (785) 832-5172 or email her at dfrederick@douglas-county.com.

Want to reach out to Sherae?

For business inquiries or questions that are unable to be answered through this article, you can reach out to Sherae Honeycutt, the host of Thursday’s Child, by email at sherae.honeycutt@fox4kc.com.