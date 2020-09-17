Thursday’s Child: Teenager looking for loving family to guide him to adulthood

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fourteen-year-old Tyler is ready to stop moving. He’s ready to all the things a teenage boy does with his family like learning to cook, take care of himself, drive, and graduate from high school. Most of all — he’s ready to meet his parents.

Chicken & Pickle is the perfect place to get to know Tyler better. Full of fun yard games, pickleball, and good food.

Tyler enjoying “Giant Jenga” at Chicken & Pickle (Photo: Rebecca Lassiter Photography)

He’s a sweet kid in his freshman year of high school. He likes most things you would expect a teenage boy to enjoy. He plays video games, he loves to draw, and watches YouTube. He hopes to combine a lot of the things he enjoys into his future.

“I want to try to get a bachelor’s in either artistic stuff, or I want to work with computers, or make video games or whatever — I want to try to do that,” Tyler said.

Photo: Rebecca Lassiter Photography

Tyler says he really enjoys playing video games because they get his mind off the difficult things kids with families don’t have to worry about like being alone, and when will he have to move again.

He likes to joke and laugh, but Tyler can be shy too. He’s been in and out of foster care since he was young. He says in his 14 years he’s probably lived with 17 families. He says it’s been hard.

“It’s fine I guess, but it gets old,” Tyler said.

He’s moving toward beccoming a man and wants someone there to guide him through it. He would ideally like two parents, he’s open to siblings, and he’s definitely a dog person. He loves Huskies and German Shepherds.

“I need somebody that loves me, and that cares, because these years are crucial, and I need someone to be there,” Tyler said.

He needs parents to show him what a family is like, and how to become independent. Tyler says more than anything he wants stability, consistency, and love.

“Not having to worry about switching schools or when do I have to go to a new home or moving every year. It would be nice to not do that anymore,” Tyler said. “I’m a good kid, and I need a family.”

Photo: Rebecca Lassiter Photography

Want to adopt him?

If you’re interested in learning more about how to adopt Natalie, please get in touch with Megan Fisher, the Adoption Coordinator for Jackson County at 816-889-2144.

