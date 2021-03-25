Thursday’s Child: Witty 8-year-old boy wants to bring smiles to new forever family

Picture of Jovani and Sherae running in the rain. Photo Credit: Rebecca Lassiter Photography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This month, we get to meet a sweet boy with a sweet tooth who hopes you can help him find a family.

Thinking about 8-year-old Jovani could put a smile on anyone’s face. He’s been through a lot, but he is ready for parents to show him the love he gives in return.

Jovani was so excited to spend some time at Yogurtini on the Plaza. One of his favorite things to do is go out for ice cream. He was overwhelmed by all of the choices, finally settling on a mix of cotton candy and cookies & cream.

He’s looking for the right set of parents — just like his perfect mix of frozen yogurt flavors.

Jovani came into foster care around the time he was five years old. In that time, he’s lived in a few different placements, but around a year ago he was placed with his current foster mother. He’s really enjoyed living with her in a caring and supportive environment. He would do best with patient parents who can give him structure, but also lots of hugs.

He is in the third grade and loves math. He looks at it like a game and is always trying to get better at it. He’s not sure what he wants to do when he grows up, but he thinks he would like math to be involved.

Besides his schoolwork, he also enjoys Pokémon, video games and joking around. He’s always got a good punchline and is ready to make you smile. This kid is hilarious! With Jovani, you will never be bored.

His foster mom said he is a perfect gentleman. He always opens the door for her and wants to help around the house. She said having Jovani around the house is a blessing, and she hopes a forever family will love him as much as she does.

Jovani has been through a lot, but even through the rain, he can smile and look forward to the future. Even through a storm — this kid is sunshine.

A note from Sherae:

Thank you for sharing all of our kids’ stories. The more we see a story shared, the more calls come into Jackson County to help them. Sometimes we get no responses for a child, but sometimes we get hundreds. Even five families for one child is a big deal. So, please share Jovani’s story — it could change his life.

Thank you for supporting Thursday’s Child because all kids deserve a family.

