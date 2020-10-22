Thursday’s Child: Young baseball lover looking for a homerun family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In 2020, kids didn’t get to go see a Royals game, but this month’s Thursday’s Child got a special trip to the K.

13-year-old Terkese wants a family like he wants to see another World Series win. He is obsessed with sports, and it’s all he thinks about. That and finding a mom and dad who he can enjoy them with.

Toby Cook, the Royals VP of Publicity took Terkese on a special tour of the stadium. He got to visit the press box, and watched the minor league team using the field practice their pitching. He even had a jersey made for Terkese with his name on it, and the number of his favorite player — Whit Merrifield.

Picture by Rebecca Lassiter Photography.

Picture by Rebecca Lassiter Photography.

Picture by Rebecca Lassiter Photography.

Cook then took Terkese on a private tour of the Royals Hall of Fame. The curators of the museum showed Terkese the World Series trophies from 1980 and 2015. He also got to try on both World Series rings at the same time. He wondered if there was an extra one they could spare, but unfortunately they’re hard to come by.

Terkese can be shy, but has a great sense of humor. He is looking forward to starting high school in a few years with hopes of playing football, basketball or any sport he can.

In his current living situation it’s not easy for him to play sports very often, but he enjoys playing the video game Madden with his friends. His favorite color is red — which is also the color of his favorite football team — the Chiefs.

He is looking for one parent or a couple who will love him, guide him, and show him they care. He would do best in a family where he could be the only child. Terkese is open to having a pet, but he’s not sure what kind of pet he would want.

On his tour he got to go down onto the field to meet Alec Zumwalt, Director of Hitting and Performance/Player Development for the Royals. Zumwalt wanted to meet Terkese because he understands being adopted is a big deal. His wife, Kristen, was adopted, and they are both hoping Terkese finds a family like she did.

“When things get back to normal, we’ll do a real tour where you get to see everything. During the season, we’d get people down here, and they can see the guys take batting practice, and we’ll make sure Whit comes over and says hello,” Zumwalt said.

Terkese hopes soon his life will make a turn for the better, and a family would make it a home run.

Picture by Rebecca Lassiter Photography.

Picture by Rebecca Lassiter Photography.

Want to adopt him?

If you’re interested in learning more about how to adopt Terkese, please get in touch with Megan Fisher, the Adoption Coordinator for Jackson County at 816-889-2144.

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Missouri?

Cornerstones of Care specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or visit its website.

specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or Crittenton Children’s Center (Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up).

(Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Virginia Fatseas at (816) 986-5209

Missouri Alliance offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety).

offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Karie Scott-Roark email: KRoark@MA-CF.org .

. Great Circle Behavioral Health for Children & Families does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents.

does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents. If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Jaqueline Brown at (816) 255-1503 or Jacqueline.Brown@greatcircle.org

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Kansas?

KVC Kansas

To become an adoptive parent you can find more information by calling (888) 655-5500.

To become a foster parent you can sign up for a class or learn more through its website .

. Cornerstones of Care

Want to see more children who are looking for a family?

Want to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster children in the metro?

According to CASA’s website, a court appointed special advocate make a life-changing different for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court.

Its volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child’s life. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child.

Missouri

Jackson County CASA

Clay County CASA: To volunteer with Clay County CASA, contact the Program Director, Ashley Zugelter, at 816-736-8400 or email ashley.zugelter@courts.mo.gov.

CASA of Lafayette & Saline Counties: To volunteer with 15th Judicial Circuit CASA, contact the Executive Director, Robin McGinnity Connelly, at 660-259-2590 or email casarobin@yahoo.com. You can also visit its Facebook page.

Kansas

CASA of Wyandotte & Johnson Counties

CASA of Atchison & Leavenworth Counties: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Kelly Meyer, at (913) 651-6440 or email her at Lv1casa@sbcglobal.net .

. Douglas County CASA: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Diana Frederick, at (785) 832-5172 or email her at dfrederick@douglas-county.com.

Want to reach out to Sherae?

For business inquiries or questions that are unable to be answered through this article, you can reach out to Sherae Honeycutt, the host of Thursday’s Child, by email at sherae.honeycutt@fox4kc.com.