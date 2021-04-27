Tick Tock if you hope to get a vaccination shot at one of these locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time is running out if you plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of several mass vaccination clinics across the metro. These are the locations that are planning to close in the coming weeks.

CLAY COUNTY

Final day is May 6, 2021

Cerner campus in North Kansas City, Mo.

Schedule an online appointment

Health departments or smaller clinics will continue to vaccinate anyone who needs a vaccine after May 6.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Final day is April 28

Douglas County Fairgrounds

Schedule an online appointment

Clinic will close and move to Lawrence Memorial Hospital after April 28, 2021. The hospital will offer drive-thru appointments, no appointment needed.

JOHNSON COUNTY

Open as long as appointments are filled

15500 W. 108th Street, Lenexa

Walk-ins accepted Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

County is considering another approach because appointments at its mass clinic are going unfilled.