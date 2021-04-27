Tick Tock if you hope to get a vaccination shot at one of these locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time is running out if you plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of several mass vaccination clinics across the metro. These are the locations that are planning to close in the coming weeks.
CLAY COUNTY
- Final day is May 6, 2021
- Cerner campus in North Kansas City, Mo.
- Schedule an online appointment
Health departments or smaller clinics will continue to vaccinate anyone who needs a vaccine after May 6.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Final day is April 28
- Douglas County Fairgrounds
- Schedule an online appointment
Clinic will close and move to Lawrence Memorial Hospital after April 28, 2021. The hospital will offer drive-thru appointments, no appointment needed.
JOHNSON COUNTY
- Open as long as appointments are filled
- 15500 W. 108th Street, Lenexa
- Walk-ins accepted Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
County is considering another approach because appointments at its mass clinic are going unfilled.