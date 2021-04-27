Tick Tock if you hope to get a vaccination shot at one of these locations

News
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time is running out if you plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of several mass vaccination clinics across the metro. These are the locations that are planning to close in the coming weeks.

CLAY COUNTY

Health departments or smaller clinics will continue to vaccinate anyone who needs a vaccine after May 6.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Clinic will close and move to Lawrence Memorial Hospital after April 28, 2021. The hospital will offer drive-thru appointments, no appointment needed.

JOHNSON COUNTY

  • Open as long as appointments are filled
  • 15500 W. 108th Street, Lenexa
  • Walk-ins accepted Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

County is considering another approach because appointments at its mass clinic are going unfilled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News