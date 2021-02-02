Ticket prices dropping for Super Bowl LV

While tickets to Super Bowl LV initially appeared to be on track to become the most expensive in history, sales momentum quickly dropped off and so did the prices for Sunday’s big game.

Because of the need for social distancing, only 22,000 seats are available for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida. Since the National Football League set aside 7,500 tickets for vaccinated frontline health care workers, there were only 14,500 tickets available to the general public. Because of that, the expectation was for record prices, but that’s not materializing.

At the end of the day Monday, there were still about 2,600 tickets available to the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And the price has dropped dramatically from a week ago, when get-in-the-door prices were hovering around $11,000 per ticket.

As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest ticket available from Overland Park-based events and sports ticket broker/distribution company Tickets For Less LLC cost $6,495, with no additional fees. The seat was in the corner of the upper deck at Raymond James Stadium.

