KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift fans may have some bad blood with Ticketmaster after this announcement.

Ticketmaster canceled Friday’s public ticket sale for Swift’s upcoming tour, including two stops at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Ticketmaster tweeted it made the decision “due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

The company did tell fans to stay tuned to Twitter Friday for a promo code and thread on how to get the best deal on tickets to Swift’s concerts. Ticketmaster also plans to give away a pair of tickets to one of the concerts Sunday.

So many fans tried to buy tickets for the artist’s upcoming Eras Tour during a presale Tuesday that Ticketmaster’s site crashed.

Interest in Kansas City was so popular that Swift added a second show date at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8. The first concert is scheduled for July 7.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.