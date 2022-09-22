KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets are now available for upcoming holiday events later this year at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Though holiday season events don’t begin until November 21, Union Station made tickets available beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.

For the first time since 2019, the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express will be returning. The festive, static, six-car holiday train with themed displays inside and out brings Santa Claus and his elves back to Union Station for one-day-only walk-thru tours.

Outdoor viewing and photo ops will be available all day beginning Wednesday Dec. 14-18.

Walk-through tours will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and require reservation. If you were looking how to book a reservation you’re out of luck as Union Station reported reservations for full just after 12:30 p.m.

However, no reservation is required for a walk-around visit of the Holiday Express train Dec. 14-18.

Other events include a walk-through of the “Holiday Reflections” holiday village which features sky-reaching lights, dozens of decorated trees, forest friends and giant, floating mirrored ornaments and a Rudy’s Wonderland where kids can ride the historic Jones Store train.

General admission tickets for “Holiday Reflections are $7 with children 12 months and under free.

Mini Holiday Express train rides are also available with “Holiday Reflection” tickets.

Union station will also be showing holiday classic movies such as “Elf” which stars Will Ferrell as Buddy and also stars the late Kansas City, Kansas Ed Asner as Santa Claus. Other classics include “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Polar Express.” For tickets and show times, click here.

New this year, Union Station will be featuring a sleigh ride VR experience available by walk-up tickets only.

