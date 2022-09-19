KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for Thundergong!, a celebrity benefit concert hosted by Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis, go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Sudeikis will be joined by Fred Armisen, Brendan Hunt and more on Saturday, November 12 at the Uptown Theater.

Money raised from Thundergong! benefits uninsured and underinsured amputees to help give them access to prosthetic limbs through the Steps of Faith Foundation.

In the benefit concert’s five years, it has raised over $1.3 million.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.