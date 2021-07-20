Tickets go on sale for JetBlue flights to JFK and Boston from Kansas City

FILE- This March 16, 2017, file photo, shows a JetBlue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. JetBlue Airways is considering whether to keep its headquarters in New York or move to Florida. The airline has been based in the Queens neighborhood of Long Island City since it started flying in 2000. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After announcing they would be servicing the Kansas City International Airport (MCI) in April, JetBlue has released schedules and began selling tickets for flights to New York-JFK International Airport (JFK) and Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS).

Both flights will begin their routes on March 27, 2022 and will initially fly once per day.

JFK to MCI Flight #2221 3:25 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

MCI to JFK Flight #2222 10:20 a.m. – 2:25 p.m.

BOS to MCI #2363 7:00 a.m. – 9:34 a.m.

MCI to BOS #2364 6:40 p.m. – 10:31 p.m.

“JetBlue’s arrival to Kansas City next spring will be a boost for the region and will bring more competition to two of the most popular destinations on the east coast,” Pat Klein, director of Kansas City’s Aviation Department, said.

The nonstop service to two of the most popular east coast destinations will be aboard A220 aircraft.