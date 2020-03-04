Tickets on sale now for Labor Day KC Airshow featuring US Air Force Thunderbirds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDNER, Kan. -- Believe it or not if you plan on going to the KC Air Show on Labor Day weekend, you need to plan now.

Tickets are on sale and those behind the event warn they sell out fast.

Officials with the air show made the announcement Wednesday morning from New Century Airport in Gardner, Kansas.

This will be the first year the air show will be held at New Century September 5-6.

The air show is considered the premiere show of the year featuring the US Air Force Thunderbirds and Overland Park's own Jeff Shatterly, who performs in his beautiful WWII -era aircraft.

KC Airshow Charities is a Kansas City based nonprofit dedicated to producing a once-in-a-lifetime air show.

You can purchase your tickets at kcairshow.org.