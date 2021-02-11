Tim Garrison, US attorney in western Missouri, announces resignation at end of February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tim Garrison, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, has submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden.

According to a press release from Garrison’s office, his resignation will take effect on Feb. 28.

“It has been the privilege of my career to lead the office where I began my service as a federal prosecutor 14 years ago,” Garrison said in his resignation letter.

“The lawyers and staff of my office accomplished a great deal for the people of Missouri in the last three years … The dedicated public servants in this office represent the United States in criminal and civil matters with excellence and integrity, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve alongside them.”

Garrison started serving as the U.S. Attorney in 2018. He grew up in Greene County and graduated from Drury University.

In his letter to Biden, Garrison did not clearly state why he’s resigning. However, earlier this week, the Justice Department asked U.S. attorneys who were appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign from their posts, as the Biden administration moves to transition to its own nominees, The Associated Press reports.

The transition process happens routinely between administrations and would apply to a few dozen U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate. Many of the federal prosecutors who were nominated by Trump have already left their positions, some in recent weeks.

It’s fairly customary for the U.S. attorneys to leave their positions after a new president is in office, but the departures are not automatic and don’t necessarily happen all at once.

In 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

The U.S. attorneys serve at the pleasure of the president and are generally nominated with a recommendation from a home-state senator. The 93 U.S. attorneys are responsible for overseeing offices of federal prosecutors and charged with prosecuting federal crimes in their jurisdictions.

