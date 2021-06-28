TIMES SQUARE — The NYPD on Monday released new video and images of a man accused of opening fire in Times Square on Sunday evening, striking a 21-year-old tourist in the back, according to police.

According to police sources, several men were involved in a dispute that escalated when a man pulled out a gun and started firing.

New surveillance footage appears to show the suspected shooter opening fire in the area of the tourist hot spot.

JUST IN: @NYPDMTS release video of the suspect opening fire in Times Square last night wounding a 21 year old tourist. It happened in the same spot as last months triple shooting. No arrests. Details on @PIX11News all morning. pic.twitter.com/WLTmpfxC6T — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) June 28, 2021

A 911 call came in around 5:15 p.m., according to police. A man, who police said was not the intended target, was shot in the back while with family outside a hotel, authorities said.

Family and officials identified the victim as Samuel Poulin, a U.S. Marine visiting the city with his family from Upstate New York.

“They are quite shaken up, as you can imagine. We all are,” Poulin’s mother-in-law Pam Jensen told PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo.

Video obtained by PIX11 shows a wounded Poulin miraculously stand up after being shot, before medics took him to the hospital in an ambulance.

According to police sources, the victim’s brother-in-law removed the bullet on the scene.

“Sam is a brilliant young man, an American Marine who works hard, does the right things and stood up to protect American freedom — and the exact people that fired that gun,” his mother-in-law said. “It’s very awful, for everyone. For tourism, Broadway and NYC,” she added.

Officials said that Poulin was expected to survive.

The Citadel on Monday released following statement on the Marine’s shooting:

The Citadel family – in Charleston, South Carolina and around the world – is greatly saddened to learn about what happened to our Class of 2021 graduate, 2nd Lieutenant Samuel Poulin in Times Square on Sunday when he was hit by a bullet from a shooting event unrelated to him. We are encouraged that he is reported to be in stable condition are sending our prayers and our love to his new wife and his family. 2nd Lieutenant Poulin holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics, was a President’s List cadet and exemplifies the kind of principled leader The Citadel strives to produce. The Citadel President, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, USMC (Ret.)

Surveillance stills of a man accused of opening fire in Times Square, striking a 21-year-old bystander in the back, on June 27, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

No arrests have been made and officers have not yet recovered the gun, police sources said.

The NYPD released the above images and video in hopes the public could help identify the man.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday the NYPD deployed an additional 50 police officers to deter gun violence and curb illegal vending.

In May, two women and a 4-year-old girl were shot in the same area in Times Square.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).