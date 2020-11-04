Tip about clothing in a bean field leads to discovery of human remains in Bates County

BATES COUNTY, Mo. — A coroner is working to identify human remains after several law enforcement agencies discovered them in rural southwest Bates County on Tuesday.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that investigators received a call at about 1:30 p.m. that an article of clothing with possible human remains was found in a bean field, a precise location wasn’t immediately given.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office and officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control responded to the area.

After they confirmed human remains were there, they contacted the county coroner Greg Mullinax, who started working with a forensic anthropology team from Washburn University to search for more remains.

The search concluded around midnight, the coroner is now working to identify the remains, which may take a couple of weeks.

This is an ongoing investigation and FOX4 will provide the latest updates as they become available.