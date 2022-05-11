DE SOTO, Kan. — A tip led investigators to two weapons in a student’s car outside De Soto High School Wednesday morning.

According to a letter emailed to families, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received information that a student had a gun in a car.

The tip lead to the search of the student’s vehicle where investigators found two firearms.

The district said students were never in any danger.

“Student and staff safety remain a priority and we will continue to do everything we can to keep our campus a safe place for learning. Our strong partnership with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office led to this safe and successful outcome,” the district’s letter to families said.

The district turned the case over to officers and said it will be referred to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.