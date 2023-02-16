OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Four suspects charged of causing thousands of dollars in damages to Blue Valley High School’s press box were identified through a tip and unique shoes, according to newly released court documents.

The affidavit for the case against 18-year-old Wade Schemenauer shows someone contacted Overland Park police. The person said she was part of a conversation about the vandalism and could identify the people responsible.

The document shows after getting names from the tipster, officers reviewed surveillance footage. The video showed several people going into the press box at the football field the night of the vandalism.

A school resource officer identified one of the suspects on the video based on his shoes and mannerisms, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also shows police questioned the teenager who admitted to breaking into the press box. The document shows the teenager is a former football player and knew the code to unlock the press box.

Court documents show the teenager identified two juveniles, and 18-year-old Wade Schemenauer as the other teenagers who were involved in the vandalism.

All four suspects are charged in the case. FOX4 is not naming the other three teenagers because they are charged as juveniles in the case.

The school district says the vandalism caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the school’s press box on the football field.