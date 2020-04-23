Tips and tricks: Morel mushrooms may be illusive to find, but worth the hunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As we approach the end of April, it's a great time to get outside and hunt for those illusive morel mushrooms.

Late April is a peak season for morel mushrooms in western Missouri. Where and when to find them is a challenge. Morels appear and disappear suddenly and randomly.

Mushroom hunting can be disappointing. Even when the conditions are right, they're no where to be found.

Morel hunts can be a fun outing for families, and keeping it fun for kids and restless grownups increases the chances of finding morels. It can also be a great chance to discover other wonders of nature.

The Missouri Department of Conservation offers some tactics to keep your spirits up while out mushroom hunting:

Plane the trip as a spring walk to see what's growing outdoors. Don’t make finding morels a make-or-break success point of the outing. Make them a bonus. But take along a collection sack just in case.

Pack snacks and drinking water. Take a break in scenic spots to enjoy snacks. Sometime sitting still is when focus zeroes in on morels, which have colors and shapes that let them seemingly hide in plain sight or a forest floor. A snack and time to explore nature can make the outing a success for children, regardless of morels.

Make wildflowers part of the search. The early spring wildflowers are a visual treat. Looking for them adds to the adventure. Take a small notebook or make a mental count on how many different types are seen. Some morel stalkers may want to identify wildflowers and talk about eco-niches where they are found. But simply seeing and enjoying wildflowers works, too.

Use insect repellent, wear sturdy clothes and shoes or boots, know what poison ivy looks like and avoid when possible. A warm bath once home is a good way to celebrate the outing.

When morels are scarce, let children pick the path and inspect what they find. A hollow oak blown down by winter winds is a worthy find. Note ferns and point out wildlife.

During a rest break take, take quiet time and listen for what sounds are in the woods, whisper what you hear among the birds or the wind in the trees. Maybe even a turkey will gobble.

Missouri’s spring turkey hunting season runs from April 20 to May 10. Hunting ends each day at 1 p.m. Avoid hunting morels in popular public hunting areas until after 1 p.m.

Where to look? Morels are found where you find them, a veteran conservation agent once said. They usually pop up on the ground in moist forest areas, open woodlands, along brushy streams, in wooded draws, or fence lines. But as the agent said, they also appear in odd places and don’t appear where they’re supposed to be, like around dead elms. Some people find morels in their backyard or in their neighborhood public park.

The number one secret to finding morels is to make looking for them part of a good walk, and then keep looking from now into early May.

Morels are fun to find, and experienced morel hunters know enjoying all the nature has to offer in the spring is the best part.

