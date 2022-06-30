KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Millions of Americans are predicted to hit the road this 4th of July weekend, even with high gas prices.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the U.S. is $4.86. That is $1.74 more than the average price of gas one year ago.

AAA predicts 49 million Americans will travel over the holiday weekend, with a record high of 42 million taking a road trip for the 4th.

Kansas and Missourians are paying some of the lowest gas prices in the country, according to AAA. So, expect to pay more to fill up, depending on where your travels take you.

There are several free tools that can help you manage or predict the gas, and other costs, for your trip.

Google Maps

Not only will Google Maps show you the shortest route to your destination, it can also help you find the lowest gas prices in the area.

Simply open Google Maps on your phone and tap the gas pump at the top of the screen, under the search bar.

It will pull up gas stations in your area and display the price at each station.

AAA Gas Calculator

AAA also offers a simple way to predict the gas costs for your trip, before you ever pull out of the driveway.

The company’s free gas cost calculator allows travelers to type in the nearest starting point as well as the destination of a road trip.

Select the type of car you are driving and hit the calculate button.

The results will loosely predict the fuel costs for your trip.

GPS App

While gas will be one of the more expensive parts of your vacation, it’s not the only thing to consider since you can only save so much.

Did you know the GPS App you use may help you avoid toll roads and free up cash to put toward your fuel costs?

Select the option and your route won’t include them. You may want to spend a little time looking at the route, though. If it’s incredibly out of the way you’ll end up spending more on gas than what you would have paid on tolls.

Toll Discounts

If you already have an electronic toll reader, make sure it’s in the car you plan to drive on your road trip.

For example, Kansas drivers using a K-TAG can save up to 35% off the rate drivers pay if they use cash or credit at the toll window.

Parking

Popular tourist spots can also come with hefty parking fees.

Use a site like Parkopedia or Parkme to find the cheapest places to park in cities around the world. You can even prebook a spot to make sure there is one available for you.

If you’re booking a hotel, make sure you look for a place that includes overnight parking.

