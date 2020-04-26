Tired of being in the house? Metro residents say quarantine fatigue setting in

LENEXA, Kan. — A COVID-19 location data tool is giving both Kansas and Missouri failing grades when it comes to social distancing.

An interactive map by Unacast, a location data company, shows Missouri has earned a D grade since April 13 in reducing movement. That’s worse than weeks before, where the state got a C while the stay-at-home orders were fresher. Missouri got an overall F in nonessential visits.

Kansas isn’t looking any better either. After weeks of going between a C and a D grade, the trend is moving toward F territory.

The shift matches what health officials say they saw across the country, a slight shift in increasing activity around mid-April, the Washington Post reported. Its because of quarantine fatigue, which those health officials have said is a real thing.

In the metro, more cars on the road and gatherings are being reported. Saturday, San-Ko-Par Trails in Lenexa was full of families.

Fatigue is starting to set in as quarantine and stay-at-home orders feel like they are never ending.

“For the past week, the sun has been coming out, and I’m just showing up at random gazebos around town. Nice place, nice vibe playing over a lake,” clarinetist Gren Tugman said.

Tugman says he definitely believes quarantine fatigue, as some experts have named it, is a real thing. The term refers to the need to get out as the time of limited social interactions now surpasses a month.

“Yeah, I think it is a thing, and friendships are important too,” Bev Quinn, also visiting the park with friends, said.

Health officials warn that although it may be tempting to start loosening social distancing guidelines, venturing out too soon could have consequences.

In Kansas City, the stay-at-home order was recently extended until May 15. Missouri’s statewide order goes through Monday, May 3.

The statewide stay-at-home order for Kansas set to end on May 1.