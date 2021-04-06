Tivoli Under the Stars to offer safe movie experience at Nelson-Atkins Museum

A couple eat a take-out meal at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The museum remains closed as extended stay-at-home orders continue until May 15 in the city as part of an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Movie-lovers are invited to a new Friday-evening outdoor movie experience at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Tivoli Under the Stars will offer 8-foot circle “pods” for up to four guests in the lawn between the two lenses of the Bloch Building.

Starting Friday, May 7 and going through Friday, October 8, movies will be shown to continue the Tivoli cinema tradition.

“We have all missed enjoying art together, and this is a safe way for us to continue the beloved Tivoli cinema tradition,” Julián Zugazagoitia, Menefee D. and Mary Louise Blackwell CEO & Director of the Nelson-Atkins, said. “It is a magical setting to enjoy movies before we can go back inside to Atkins Auditorium, hopefully in the Fall.”

The film schedule will be released in two part and the first half is already available for purchase. The first half of the schedule includes Night at the Museum, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Star Wars: A New Hope and many more.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to once again enjoy watching feature films together in the uniquely beautiful setting of the lawn of the Nelson-Atkins,” Tivoli film curator Jerry Harrington said.

“Pods” can be reserved online, at the Info Desk in Bloch Lobby or by calling 816-751-1278. The “pods” will not be pre-assigned and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A walking snack bar will serve craft beer, wine, soda candy and popcorn during the films. Graze boxes, offering shareable charcuterie platters are available in advanced or at the site.

Food photography for Rozzelle Court Graze Box offering, February 22, 2021 at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, MO. Media Services photographer Gabe Hopkins.

Patrons are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and pillows, however, outside food and drink are not permitted.

Masks must be worn in accordance with city ordinances.

The museum hopes to continue the Tivoli film series inside Atkins Auditorium once the summer series is finished, but will assess depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

