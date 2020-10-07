Today is your last day to register to vote in Missouri: What you need to know

Today, Wednesday, Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote in Missouri. You must be registered in order to vote.

Election officials are pushing people to send in applications early this year. This would give them more time to make sure they can receive your application and send them back as quickly as possible.

Eligibility

You must be 17.5 years of age to register, 18 years old to vote

You must be a U.S. Citizen

You must be a resident of the county/district you are registering in.

If you have prior felony conviction, you must be off parole or probation

You must not be adjudged incapacitated

Form of Identification

Drivers License (your drivers license from Missouri or another state, but you must be a resident of Missouri)

Birth Certificate

Missouri ID

Native American Tribal Document

Proof of United States Citizenship

Missouri is one of only three states requiring mail-in and some absentee ballots to be notarized. Organizations like the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP of Missouri, and Missouri’s League of Women Voters all say it is an unconstitutional burden on the right to vote.