DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – An Arkansas toddler died late Saturday afternoon after being hit by a truck in the Missouri Bootheel.

According to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 6:10 p.m. on Highway AC, approximately two miles west of Cardwell.

The report says a 2020 Ford F250 was traveling northbound on the highway and attempted a right turn and struck the child.

The boy was rushed to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in nearby Paragould, but was pronounced dead shortly after 6:30 p.m. He was 3.

The MSHP did not say if the driver, a 69-year-old Cardwell man, would be charged.