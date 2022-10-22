PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A toddler was transported to a hospital early Friday morning in Phillips County after police say they were exposed to a possible illicit drug.

A news release from the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after midnight on Friday, Oct. 21, deputies executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Cable Rd.

The warrant was a result of a call to the Phillips County Hospital Emergency Room, which reported a 20-month-old child had been exposed to a possible illicit drug.

A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated endangering a child, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a prescription drug, and possession of methamphetamine.

The child’s condition is unknown, but the sheriff’s office said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The child is not related to the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.