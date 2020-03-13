Toilet paper found dumped all over I-49 roadside in Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus
  • Picture of Toilet paper on I-49
    Picture from KNWA.
  • Fayetteville Litter Toliet Paper
    Picture from KNWA.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of feet of toilet paper littered the roadside on I- 49 near the Razorback Road Exit in Fayetteville on Friday, KNWA reported.

Local supermarket shelves have been sold out of the product recently in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) said they were not aware of the mess but now they are planning to send a crew to clean up the toilet paper.

Meteorologist Rick Katzfey was at the scene of Friday’s “roll over” at Exit 60

The source of the dump is unclear.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Popular

Latest

More News