Toilet paper found dumped all over I-49 roadside in Arkansas

Picture from KNWA.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of feet of toilet paper littered the roadside on I- 49 near the Razorback Road Exit in Fayetteville on Friday, KNWA reported.

Local supermarket shelves have been sold out of the product recently in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) said they were not aware of the mess but now they are planning to send a crew to clean up the toilet paper.

Meteorologist Rick Katzfey was at the scene of Friday’s “roll over” at Exit 60

The source of the dump is unclear.

TOILET PAPER UPDATE: I found toilet paper! Not where you expect though. An apparent “Roll over”. Roll over here… Roll over there… 🤷🏻‍♂️. I-49 southbound at exit 60. pic.twitter.com/X8gq81dHB8 — Rick Katzfey (@WeatherRick) March 13, 2020