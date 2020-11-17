Toilet paper in hot demand again as many prepare for new COVID-19 restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — At stores across the metro, some toilet paper aisles are starting to look empty.

Others, like the True Value hardware store in Kansas City, Kansas says its supply of toiletries and cleaning products is good for now.

“Right now we still got some stuff on the shelves. I’m pretty sure once people are scrambling out of Walmart without any toilet paper. That’s when they start to come get us,” True Value, Assistant General Manger Lucas Orozco said.

Orozco said toilet paper was hard to keep in stock during the first lockdown. The store had to implement a limit on the item.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, he’s predicting a similar scenario again.



“I don’t think people are going to learn. I think it’s going to be about the same type of reaction,” Orozco said.

In Olathe, Hy-Vee’s shelves are full of toilet paper and paper towels. Customers hope it remains this way.



“I would hope that the people would take the time to think of others. I can’t guarantee that, but I would hope that would happen,” Hy-Vee customer, Jennifer Workman said.

Workman said now is not the time to panic.



“I think we’re going to get through this. I think we’re going to be OK,” Workman said.