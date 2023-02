TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took to Twitter Wednesday to announce he’s officially retiring.

“I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so I figured when I woke up this morning I’d press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said in the video.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last year, but later changed is mind to return to play his 23rd season in Tampa.