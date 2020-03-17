Tom Brady to move on from the New England Patriots

NEW ENGLAND – Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced that he is ending his time with the New England Patriots.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots, tweeted twice about his planned departure from the team, with the first tweet stating “FOREVER A PATRIOT” and a second tweet labeled “LOVE YOU PATS NATION.”

The first tweet thanks teammates, coaches, and others, saying, “I want to say thank you for the past 20 years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me – I have learned from everyone.”

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

In his second tweet, Brady thanked his fans and Patriots supporters who have helped make Massachusetts his home for 20 years.

“The Pats Nation will always be a part of me,” he said in the tweet. “I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.”

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady was drafted by the Patriots 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He played in nine Super Bowls and won six with the Patriots.