KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Golf Club in Kansas City has presented an honor to native Kansas Citian Tom Watson.

Watson was presented with an honorary membership to the National Golf Club of Kansas City due to his exceptional contributions to the sport of golf.

At the presentation of his award, he spoke about his time at the course and the game as a whole.

Back in 2000, he designed the National Golf Club in Kansas City golf course.

“I’ve always had a dream of building a new golf course in my hometown, to have this opportunity is a rare honor,” Watson said. “Yes, I have played golf as a living, but my second love is trying to put something down on the land and getting my fingernails dirty.”

“Designing a course of this caliber is a tremendous responsibility, and I am proud of how The National Golf Club has been received over the past 23 years.”

Watson is regarded as a classic in the game of golf and has won 39 career victories, including eight major titles, five of which came at the Open Championship.

He is also a six-time PGA Tour Player of the Year. Along with 14 victories on the PGA Tour, Watson has won six senior major titles.

At age 59, Watson came close to winning the 2009 Open Championship. Watson also participated in four Ryder Cup teams, captaining the American squad in 1993 and 2014.

Outside of the game, Watson is committed to supporting Children’s Mercy Hospital, The First Tee of Greater Kansas City, and the Bruce Edwards Foundation for ALS Research.